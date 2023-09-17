Wales has become one of the first places in the world - and the first country in the UK - to introduce a new law that sets a default speed limit of 20mph on its roads.

The legislation will see 30mph roads reduced to 20 where cars mix with pedestrians and cyclists. It is thought around 13,000km of road will be affected.

The changes, which came into effect at midnight on 17 September, were first announced by the Welsh Government in 2021 with a trial in eight locations.

In July 2022, Ministers voted to change the law to make 20mph the norm. They say research shows that changes will reduce pollution and fatal crashes.

It caused widespread controversy including a petition calling for the decision to be reversed which received almost 70,000 signatures.

A poll for ITV Wales revealed this week that just 31% of people support the policy, while 66% are opposed to it.

The Welsh Conservatives were among those against the policy calling it a "deeply unpopular pet project".

The project is costing around £33 million to implement, with the Welsh Conservatives opposing the scene and having tabled a motion in the Senedd to halt the rollout. They were, however, defeated.

The 20mph limit will be in place on what are called 'restricted' roads. These are roads in built-up areas, where there is high pedestrian activity.

According to the Highway Code, you can identify these types of roads because they will have streetlights spaced no more than 200 yards apart.

That means there won't necessarily be a 20mph road sign - you should assume a road that used to be 30mph is now 20mph.

The RAC has warned drivers not to rely on satnavs for the correct speed limit and to instead follow the road signs.

Before the change, 37% of roads in Wales were set at 30mph. From Sunday, just 3% of the those roads will remain at 30.

Councils will be able to apply to make some 30mph roads exempt from the change.

You can see a Welsh Government map of exemptions here.

How will it be enforced?

You can be caught speeding by a speed camera or a police officer.

Immediately after the implementation of the limit, drivers might not receive a fine.

Whilst drivers are getting used to the rules change, the police will give drivers advice on the new limit as part of the education push.

They might also ask drivers to watch a presentation about the speed limit. This will be given by a member of the fire service or GoSafe staff.

This is what has happened in some of the trial areas over the last year.

How do I know if I'm driving on a 20mph road?

Will I be fined?

Currently, the minimum penalty for speeding is £100 and three points on your license.

If you accumulate 12 points on your licence, you will be disqualified from driving for at least six months.

If a speed camera catches you exceeding the limit, you will be sent a fixed penalty notice (FPN).

If police stop you, they can give you a verbal warning, issue you with an FPN or order you to go to court.

You may be given the option to attend a speed awareness course depending on the speed you were caught travelling or if you have not been on one in the past three years.

Any money that is made through 20mph fines as the rollout continues won't end up in the Welsh Government's pockets. All the money will go to the UK Treasury.

