ITV Wales caught up with fans outside of the Stade de Nice after the final whistle.

It was victory for Wales on Saturday evening as they won 28-8 against Portugal, thanks to a try in the 83rd minute of the match.

Louis Rees-Zammit and captain Dewi Lake - whose proud parents had pitched up in France to watch - scored tries in the first half, while Jac Morgan and Taulupe Faletau brought the team to victory.

For Wales fans, the game was a hard watch as the team were made to work for the win.

One fan outside the stadium told ITV Wales: "We made hard work of it, but we'll take the five points in the end - that's what we needed to move forward. It was a hard watch, I'm not going to lie."

Another said: "Not the best game ever to be honest. I think Wales got what they needed, but I think there's a lot to work on."

Despite some fans feeling Wales could have played a better game, there was a sense of optimism for their next match against Australia next week.

"Better team next week," one fan said. "It'll be a proper game."