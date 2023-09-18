Play Brightcove video

Natasha Asghar MS is the Welsh Conservative Shadow Cabinet Minister for Transport.

A Welsh Conservative politician has warned the refusal by the Welsh Government to u-turn on the speed limit changes threatens the legitimacy of Welsh democracy.

That's despite the policy getting cross-party support from Welsh Labour and Plaid Cymru in the Senedd.

Over 60,000 people have signed a petition calling for the Welsh Government to cancel the 20mph law.

Thousands have added their signatures since the introduction of the blanket policy across Wales on Sunday (September 17).

Opposition is being seen in pockets of rural Wales with reports of signs being removed. A van driver was spotted taking down signs in Ceredigion.

Labour’s Deputy Minister for Climate Change has admitted there may need to be further changes to blanket 20mph speed limits over the coming months as any bumps in the road are ironed out.

Welsh Conservative Shadow Transport Minister, Natasha Asghar MS said: “With just one day going by since Labour’s disastrous blanket 20mph speed limit was rolled out, the Labour Deputy Minister is already planning further changes to speed limits in Wales.

Natasha Asghar, continued: "I directly challenged this in the Senedd last week several times and the question was ignored, yet the Deputy Minister the radio this morning, talking about changing sections of the A470 to 20mph, which is quite frankly absurd.

“With a Senedd petition now at over 50,000 signatures calling for blanket 20mph speed limits to be rescinded, Labour will continue to wage their socialist, anti-worker, anti-road and anti-motorist agenda, causing damage to the Welsh economy and removing people’s freedom to drive their cars.”

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “The introduction of a default 20mph speed limit is a policy which has received cross party support in the Senedd.

“Reducing speeds reduces collisions and saves lives but also improves the quality of life – helping to make our streets and local communities safer for everyone."

