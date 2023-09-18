With the changing face of the high streets in Wales, the footfall in Bridgend is down to 44% according to the Federation of Small Businesses.It is estimated around a fifth of shops in the town centre of Bridgend are now empty.

Some residents of Bridgend welcome the new change, whereas others still reminiscence the "pubs and clubs that used to thrive 30-plus years ago."

Resident Stephen Lake, who has lived in the area for five years, said he would like to see the typical town centre reimagined rather than replicate how it used to be.

Credit: Media Wales

He said: "I don't think many people would dispute the impact that online shopping is having or that it's likely to continue to do so. Instead of pining for the past isn't it time to re-imagine the town centre as a social hub?

"If implemented with vision, getting people living in some of the empty buildings could revitalise the area and at the same time help address the lack of affordable housing."The transport links and the riverside location potentially make the town an attractive place to live with the added bonus of providing a spur to the growth of the hospitality sector and possibly even some shops as well."

Credit: Media Wales

Mark Bargrey, from Bridgend, said: "I was in town last week walking around and I was thinking about all the pubs and clubs that used to thrive 30-plus years ago and most of them are just all boarded up going to waste.

"I couldn’t help thinking: 'Why don’t the council sort it out?' Maybe turn them into flats, pubs, or restaurants again – the list is endless.”Paul Butterworth, CEO of Chambers Wales South East, South West, and Mid, said: "The retail picture in Bridgend reflects the state of high street challenges in every region of Wales and the UK.

"It has recently been reported that one in six high street businesses in Wales have ceased trading, equating to a drop in 16% of Welsh high street businesses no longer trading.“A sustained knock-on effect has led to multiple factors that have had a direct effect on the footfall on the high street and a drop in consumer trade.

"From the global Covid pandemic to increased energy and food prices along with higher inflation these factors have impacted consumer confidence, how much spare income they have and, lastly, how businesses operate.

"Some businesses have not been able to absorb the consistent economic difficulties and have had to make choices in their operations and pass on the cost to the consumer, operate on a reduced schedule, or close.“Along with recruitment and staff retention businesses are struggling while changes in consumer behaviour due to the cost of living crisis and a shift to online shopping also play a part in the changing landscape of the high street.

"Chambers Wales South East, South West, and Mid is committed to a strong high street and a return to a localised trading culture for our businesses as our SMEs are founded on the communities they exist in. We want to see high streets thriving across Wales as a whole, not just in the big cities.”A Bridgend County Borough Council spokesman said: “Due to the current economic climate empty shops in town centres is a national problem right across the United Kingdom but we have a wide-ranging plan in place to improve the situation in Bridgend.

"Increasing footfall is one part of our approach and the relocation of Bridgend College to the town centre will inevitably see many students and staff visiting the town centre before and after lectures as well as during breaks. To try and attract more visitors there is also three hours free parking at the Rhiw multi-storey.

“Bridgend is also rapidly gaining a reputation for its many high-quality restaurants – many of which have opened thanks to council support and funding from schemes such as Welsh Government’s Transforming Towns Programme.

"A full list of business support grants is available on the council’s website. Additionally we are working with Urban Foundry to offer pop-up units which allow businesses flexibility and affordable space to trial an idea. To make it easier for potential businesses an index has been created on the council’s website which shows all units which are currently available to be taken over.”

