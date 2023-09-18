Two men have been charged with several offences following an incident at a holiday park in Kinmel Bay at the weekend.

On Saturday, a man had been taken to hospital with a serious injury after he and four others were bitten by a dog at a Welsh holiday park.

Police responded to reports of a "disturbance" at the Palins Holiday Park in Kinmel Bay, Conwy, on Friday night.

Five people were reported to have been bitten by a dog.

North Wales Police Denbighshire Coastal and Abergele stated: "Thomas Loftus, 28, is charged with Affray, Section 47 Assault (Actual Bodily Harm), S39 Assault and owning/possessing a dog dangerously out of control.

"Ian Loftus, 58, is charged with Affray, Section 47 Assault (Actual Bodily Harm) and owning/possessing a dog dangerously out of control.

"The charges follow a report made shortly before 10pm on Friday, 15 September, of five people being bitten by a dog at Palins Holiday Park.

"One male suffered an injury to his arm during the incident and required hospital treatment.

"The suspects were subsequently arrested following an investigation led by North Wales Police CID.

"The dog was seized from a residential address and remains in appropriate kennels where its welfare is being managed."

Both men have been remanded to appear before Llandudno Magistrates Court today.

