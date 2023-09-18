Independent estate agent Ian Wyn-Jones is facing allegations that he misled some of his former customers while he was selling their houses.

In an investigation by the current affairs series Y Byd ar Bedwar, several former customers of Mr Wyn-Jones claim he created fake visits and feedback, false offers for houses, and failed to pass on offers to sellers. The allegations range between 2019 and 2023.

Mr Wyn-Jones, from Anglesey, has two decades of experience in the industry and sells over 50 houses a year, according to his agency eXp.

Iolo Wyn decided to go to Ian Wyn-Jones as he was a well known figure in his area. Credit: Y Byd ar Bedwar

In May 2023, Iolo Williams from Caernarfon, Gwynedd put his house on the market with Mr Wyn-Jones, and he and his partner Jennifer Jones feel they have been misled.

"If I knew what I now know, I would never have opened the front door for him," Ms Jones said.

They both allege that Mr Wyn-Jones created a fake buyer, as well as created an offer for the house that didn't actually exist.

The couple also say Mr Wyn-Jones turned down offers for the house on their behalf, failing to pass on two offers to them as vendors. Legally, estate agents must pass on offers for properties up to when contracts have been exchanged.

Y Byd ar Bedwar has been able to verify the accusations of Mr Williams and Ms Jones, who have also made an official complaint to Mr Wyn-Jones' agency, eXp.

The company addressed their concerns initially by maintaining that Mr Wyn-Jones had a genuine buyer and that the offers were put forward to them. Following this they provided another reasoning for what had happened but Mr Williams and his partner were not satisfied with how the complaint was handled.

Mr Ian Wyn-Jones is a familiar face as an estate agent on Welsh language media Credit: Y Byd ar Bedwar

Mr Williams, who eventually sold his house with another estate agent, said Mr Wyn-Jones wasted his time and caused significant stress for him and his partner.

"It can't carry on like this,” says Ms Jones.

As part of the investigation Y Byd ar Bedwar spoke with other former customers who believe that Mr Wyn-Jones created false visits, and provided false feedback about these visits.

In 2019 Nia Williams began the process of selling a house in Abersoch in Gwynedd, with Ian Wyn-Jones. As Ms Williams lived on Anglesey the house keys were kept in a box safely outside, and an access code was required to open the box.

Nia Williams, former customer of Mr Ian Wyn-Jones. Credit: Y Byd ar Bedwar

After several alleged offers for the house fell through, Ms Williams began to suspect that Mr Wyn-Jones was not being completely honest with her. She changed the access code of the box where the house keys were kept, without informing Mr Wyn-Jones.

Ms Williams claims that Mr Wyn-Jones said there were several viewings following this, and that he provided false feedback about those viewings.

"He was giving feedback saying 'the couple love the house, they do this as work and they love this piece of the building,'" she said.

Ms Williams told Mr Wyn-Jones she knew the visits had not taken place, ending his service shortly afterwards.

"I told him: ‘These haven’t happened Ian. You've shattered our hopes, I pinned every single hope on selling this house for me and you've lied to us. He didn't know where to put himself."

Tracy Jones and her late mother. Credit: Y Byd ar Bedwar

Tracy Jones from Pen-y-groes in Gwynedd has said Mr Wyn-Jones gave her false feedback about a visit that did not happen in February 2023 when she was selling her late mother's house.

"[My partner] was here half an hour before the appointment, and half an hour after the time I had on my phone, and [my partner] rang and said 'Tracy nobody came in'," Ms Jones said.

Mr Wyn-Jones had confirmed to Ms Jones that the visit had gone ahead during the scheduled time, but this did not match with what Ms Jones' partner saw.

Ms Jones decided to move to another housing agency. However, her bereavements mean the experience has made her even more stressed.

"It’s taking me to a dark place thinking about him. I feel like I've let my family down by trusting someone I don't know".

'Shattering dreams'

Ms Williams added: "It shatters people's dreams"

Some of Mr Wyn-Jones' former customers who have spoken to Y Byd ar Bedwar believe he should be punished.

Trading Standards regulates estate agents across the UK by enforcing laws that prevent customers from being treated unfairly.

While unable to discuss specific allegations about Mr Wyn-Jones, Alison Farrar of National Trading Standards said misleading customers is against the law.

Alison Farrar of National Trading Standards

Ms Farrar said: “This is the most vulnerable time of our lives when we’re buying and selling our home. It takes all of our money, all of our resources, and sometimes we have to pay a mortgage for 25 to 30 years. It’s the biggest purchase of our lives and that transaction needs to go smoothly for consumers.”

Proper PR said Mr Wyn-Jones is a highly successful and much liked estate agent. They did not respond to the concerns raised by Ms Williams and Mrs Jones. They deny he misled Mr Williams, but did not supply evidence to support their account when asked by ITV Wales.

Watch the investigation in full on Y Byd ar Bedwar at 20:00, 18 September on S4C, S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer.

