Beth Winter calls for independent review of 'unfair' Labour selection process

A Welsh MP has called for an independent review of Labour's selection process for a new constituency, calling it "unfair, undemocratic and discriminatory."

Cynon Valley MP Beth Winter missed out on being selected for the new Merthyr Tydfil and Upper Cynon constituency ahead of the next UK General Election.

Welsh Labour has insisted the process was fair and as wide a number of members as possible a say.

The battle took place because all constituency boundaries here in Wales, except for Anglesey, are being redrawn to bring the number of seats - and MPs - down from 40 to 32.

It means that sitting MPs in those areas that are being combined have to decide whether or not to fight colleagues for the seat or step down.

The winner of this particular contest was Merthyr Tydfil MP Gerald Jones who was at the time a Shadow Wales Office minister and is now a Labour party whip.

At the time of the selection in June, a Welsh Labour spokesperson said that "It is regrettable that the boundary review meant two sitting Welsh Labour MPs have been forced to stand against one another.

"The selection procedure was designed to give all members across the new seat a chance to take part in selecting their candidate and as a result we saw a very high turnout."

However, Beth Winter, has submitted a dossier to the party's Welsh Executive Committee alleging that information was withheld from her throughout the process which she says was held in what she claims was an unusually short timeframe.

She says that the decisions "disenfranchised" Labour members in the area, creating a "two-tier system; those who could vote online and those who could not."

She also raises concerns about voting software used by the party and had a request denied for independent access to the system.

In her written evidence she says that all of these concerns lead to "a lack of trust and confidence in Labour Party procedures" and added that “In order to restore some trust in the party, I am of the firm belief that an independent review of the selection process in Merthyr Tydfil & Upper Cynon is now essential.”

Welsh Labour has declined to comment on the Cynon Valley MP's allegations.

At the time of the selection party sources insisted that those who couldn't vote online were given the opportunity to vote via a proxy postal vote.