A mum heading a family-based crime group that supplied large quantities of drugs across south west Wales has been sentenced in absence after she skipped bail and went on the run.

Lynne Leyson was a "dominant force" in a cocaine and cannabis dealing operation in near Carmarthen, and had a number of people under the control.

In July, Leyson's husband Steven and son Samson were jailed as being a part of the crime gang but Lynne Leyson did not turn up for the hearing.

The defendant was sentenced in her absence on Friday at Swansea Crown Court. Credit: Media Wales

The defendant was sentenced in her absence on Friday after a judge at Swansea Crown Court said it appeared "she was deliberately trying to evade justice by not attending".The Leysons supplied significant quantities of cocaine and cannabis across Carmarthenshire, Pembrokeshire and Swansea.

In October 2021, police raided the property and uncovered more than half a kilo of cocaine with a street value of up to £60,200 and 1.4kg of cannabis with a street value of approximately £15,600, along with more than £17,000 in cash.

Police also found an Italian model "Kimar 85 Auto" 9mm self-loading weapon - which belonged to Stephen Leyson.

The pistol is thought to be the first handgun of its kind located and seized in the Dyfed-Powys Police area.

The police investigation - codenamed Operation Hilston - then led officers to two dealers living in Pembrokeshire who had been selling drugs for the family, including one who goes by the nickname Mr Pickles.Stephen Paul Leyson, aged 55, Lynne Leyson, aged 51, and their 22-year-old son Samson Leyson - were convicted of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and and conspiracy to supply Class B drugs following a two-week trial.

In July Stephen Leyson was sentenced to 11 years in prison and Samson Leyson to six years, but Lynne Leyson failed to attend the sentencing hearing and a warrant was issued for her arrest.

Despite investigations by police over the last three months her whereabouts are unknown and she remains unlawfully at large.Judge Catherine Richards said: "Friday's hearing was the third time Lynne Leyson had failed to attend court for her sentencing and it appeared she was deliberately trying to evade justice."

She added that she was satisfied that the defendant had had "ample opportunities" to attend court and should now be sentenced in her absence.The judge said that based on all the evidence she had heard at trial she was satisfied the defendant had played a leading role in the enterprise and was the "dominant force" in the conspiracy.

She added: "Leyson had been controlling a number of other people and directing events from the farm."

Lynne Leyson was sentenced to nine years in prison.

