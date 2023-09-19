A Senedd petition calling for the reversal of new speed limits on most built-up roads has become the most signed petition in the history of the Welsh Parliament.

The number of signatures have risen sharply in the last 24 hours, with more then 130,000 people having put their names to it.

The previous record called for non-essential items to be sold in supermarkets during the firebreak lockdown.

As of Sunday (September 17), 30mph roads have been reduced to 20mph where cars mix with pedestrians and cyclists. It is thought around 13,000km of road will be affected.

The move has proved controversial with a poll for ITV Wales revealed this week that just 31% of people support the policy, while 66% are opposed to it.

The Welsh Government says research shows that changes will reduce pollution and fatal crashes.

Natasha Asghar MS, the Welsh Conservative Shadow Cabinet Minister for Transport, says refusing to reserve the policy will lead to people questioning Welsh democracy.

Speaking with ITV Wales yesterday (September 18), Welsh Conservative Shadow Transport Minister, Natasha Asghar MS said: "It's so important that it's reflective of the democracy we live in.

"People are really questioning the legitimacy of democracy that's happening in the Welsh parliament, and that causes me concern and I know it causes a lot of people who are out there concerned too."

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “The introduction of a default 20mph speed limit is a policy which has received cross party support in the Senedd.

“Reducing speeds reduces collisions and saves lives but also improves the quality of life – helping to make our streets and local communities safer for everyone."

