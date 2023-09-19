Police are appealing to track down a 15-year-old boy who has been missing for more than a week.

The 15-year-old boy, named as Deacon Powell, was last seen in Abertillery at around 8pm on Monday 11 September and officers say they are concerned for his welfare.Gwent Police described Deacon as being around 5ft 8ins tall and of slim build.

A statement from Gwent Police said: "We're appealing for information to find Deacon Powell who is reported as missing.

"Deacon, 15, was last seen at in Abertillery at around 8pm on Monday 11 September and officers are concerned for his welfare."He was last known to be wearing a black jacket, black Adidas jogging bottoms, black trainers and had a black rucksack.

"Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2300308204. Deacon is also urged to get in touch with us to confirm that he is safe and well."

