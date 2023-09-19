A group of recovering addicts have walked 100 miles of the Pembrokeshire coast path to raise awareness about addiction and fundraise for a new treatment facility.

North Wales Recovery Communities group, based in Bangor, are saving up to build a wellness centre at T ŷ Hillgrove which would home up to 19 residents in recovery from addiction and open to anyone in the community.

Robert Havelock, a service user with NWRC says his life had become "unmanageable" prior to joining the community group

Members of the recovery group have stressed that the service has been a lifeline for many of them.

Robert Havelock, a service user at NWRC, says prior to joining the group "my life had become unmanageable, I couldn't cope with anything.

"I chose to go back to Penrhyn House and said 'I really need your help' and they've been there for me ever since."

Speaking to ITV Wales during the walk between Moylegrove and St Dogmaels near Cardigan, Robert added "the only time before this I wanted to walk was to the pub, off license or to buy drugs.

"So to get through this 100 mile walk has been amazing, I couldn't have done it without these guys."

North Wales Recovery Communities Group walking along the coast near Moylegrove in Pembrokeshire

Manney, another member of the group added "For anyone else that's suffering out there, know that there is hope. Because I had no hope at one point and now I do."

The group additionally walked the Pembrokeshire coastline in its entirety to mark National Recovery Month, which is held in September of each year.

Sarah Flynn, Chair of Trustees at NWRC, said: "We've had loads of people along the path stopping us and asking what we're doing and interested in finding out a bit more about recovery. They've also given donations to support the cause."