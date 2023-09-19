The Met Office is warning heavy rain in Wales "may lead to some flooding" as a yellow weather warning has been issued.

The warning covers much of the country including Cardiff, Swansea and Bangor. It is in place from 06:00 on Tuesday 19 September to 18:00 on Wednesday 20 September.

There are currently three flood alerts in place in Gwynedd, at the Conwy catchment, the Mawddach and Wnion catchment and the Glaslyn and Dwyryd catchment.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) says it means 'river levels are expected to be above normal' and that 'flooding of low-lying land and roads is expected'.

There are three levels of flood cautions in Wales. Flood alerts cover larger areas than flood warnings and are issued more frequently and NRW says you should "be prepared" as "flooding is possible".

The other two levels are flood warning, which means immediate action is required, and severe flood warning, which may bring a danger to life.

Road Safety Wales are warning about the adverse driving conditions that comes with heavy rain.

They said: " Rain reduces visibility and can greatly increase the distance required to slow down and stop."

The forecasters says the weather warning for heavy rain means we can expect:

Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely

Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer

Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer

Some interruption to power supplies and other services likely

