A "much-loved father, brother and uncle" has died in hospital following a serious assault in Cardiff.

The incident happened on Hansen Street at around 4.30am, last Thursday (September 14).

Luke Higgins, 40, was critically injured and taken to the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, where he died on Saturday (September 16).

South Wales Police have confirmed their Major Investigations Team are working with the Crown Prosecution Service following Mr Higgin's death.

In paying tribute, his family said: "We are devastated by the loss of Luke who was a father of four and one of nine siblings.

“Luke was a much-loved father, brother and uncle, and will be greatly missed.”

Credit: South Wales Police

In a statement South Wales Police said: "Prior to Mr Higgins’ death, David Smith, 43, of Hansen Street, was charged with causing grievous bodily harm on Friday, September 15 and appeared in court on Saturday.

"Following his death, the South Wales Police Major Investigation Team is now liaising with the Crown Prosecution Service.

"Smith is remanded in custody and is next due to appear at Cardiff Crown Court on Monday, October 16.

"Mr Higgins’s family are being kept updated and supported by family liaison officers."

