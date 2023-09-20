Flooding 'expected' as several warnings issued in south Wales

Several flood warnings and dozens of flood alerts are in place across Wales this morning as the country continues to experience heavy rain.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) say that the warning means "flooding is expected" and that "immediate action [is] required" in nine areas of south Wales.

The warnings are in place at the River Bran, River River Loughor, River Amman, River Tawe and River Gwendraeth on Wednesday morning (20 September).

A 'Flood Warning' is the second highest of a three tier ranking system, the first of which is a 'Flood Alert' which means you should "be prepared".

The yellow weather warning for heavy rain is expected to be stood down later today (Wednesday). Credit: Met Office

The highest alert is a 'Severe Flood Warning', which indicates a danger to life. There are currently no warnings of this type which have been issued in Wales.

Most of Wales is currently covered by a yellow weather warning for heavy rain which has been issued by the Met Office. It's due to come to an end at 18:00 today (Wednesday).

What does a flood warning from Natural Resources Wales mean?

Flooding of homes and businesses

Flooding of rail lines

Major impacts on roads

Significant waves & spray

Inundation of flood plains, low lying and river side areas like campsites and caravan parks

