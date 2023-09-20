An indoor market in Bridgend has closed with immediate effect due to concerns over dangerous concrete in the building's roof.

The council announced that Bridgend Indoor Market, based at the Rhiw Shopping Centre, had closed on Wednesday afternoon to allow assessments to be carried out.

It follows concerns that there may be Raac (Reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete) in the roof.

While the indoor market has closed, the adjacent Rhiw Shopping Centre will be open as normal. The council added that market traders have been informed.

Several schools in Wales have also closed due to concerns over Raac.

Ysgol Maes Owen in Kinmel Bay closed last week, while Ysgol David Hughes and Ysgol Uwchradd Caergybi, closed days before the start of term because the type of concrete was found in their buildings.

The way that Raac is created makes it weaker than the normal building material.

Raac has no coarse aggregate - for example, gravel and crushed stones - which gives concrete its strength.

Instead, fine aggregate, like sand and stone particles, is combined with chemicals to create gas bubbles, and heat to cure the compound, making it relatively weak.

A statement from Bridgend Council said: "To date, the Bridgend Indoor Market is the only premises where a potential issue involving RAAC has been detected.

"We recognise the inconvenience and potential hardship this will cause to traders and the impact the loss of the market will have as a popular and busy place where people shop, meet and socialise.

"Bridgend Indoor Market remains at the heart of the town centre, and every effort is being made to ensure that this closure causes as little inconvenience as possible."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…