A man, 45, has died in a collision involving a lorry and a car.

The incident happened on Cwmbran drive in Llantarnam at about 9.25am on 19 September.

The Gwent Police stated: "We’re investigating a fatal road traffic collision that happened on Cwmbran Drive in Llantarnam at about 9.25am on Tuesday, September 19.

"A lorry and a car were involved in the collision.

"The driver of the car, a 45-year-old local man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

"One passenger, a 45-year-old local man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

"If you can help call us on 101, quoting 2300317788, or you can DM us."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...