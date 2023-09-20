Swansea denied first win as Cardiff climb Championship table

Swansea City's winless start to the season continued after a late goal by QPR's Lyndon Dykes denied the Swans all three points.

Josh Ginnelly's early strike gave the visitors the lead but they failed to hang on, meaning this is their worst start to a season for 32 years.

Under pressure Swans boss Michael Duff praised his side's efforts on the pitch after the game.

He said: “I thought we started the game very well, we controlled it, passed it and hurt them in different ways and caused them different problems.

“We played through them, we played around them and we played over them, which was what we wanted it to look like.

“We scored a good goal, but any Gareth Ainsworth team will make it tough for you."

Cardiff City won the South Wales Derby 2-0 on Saturday (September 16). Credit: PA Images

Meanwhile, their South Wales rivals made it back-to-back wins for the first time this season after beating Coventry 3-2.

It means Cardiff City sit ninth in the Championship ahead of tonight's (Wednesday) fixtures.

Dimitrios Goutas and Karlan Grant both netted their first Cardiff goals, either side of a Matt Godden equaliser.

Substitute Kion Etete made an instant impact, driving a half-volley low into the bottom corner after breaking away from the defensive line.

Matt Godden got his, and the visitor's, second goal deep into stoppage time to give Cardiff a nervous end to the match, but they managed to hang onto the win.

Cardiff City climbed to ninth in the Championship table thanks to their win over Coventry. Credit: PA Images

Bluebirds manager Erol Bulut said: "Coventry are a really good team so we had to work really, really hard, which is what I told my players before. We had to go 100% for 100 minutes and everybody did it well.

"The subs who came in worked really hard to get the three points and we cannot stop, we have to take it game by game.

"It is always good when you have wins, but it is only for a short time. We have to enjoy it but after tomorrow's rest, we have to continue."

