Unions will meet with Tata Steel bosses in London today (Wednesday) as they seek more clarity on the Port Talbot plant's future.

A deal was struck between the company and the UK Government last week which will see the output of the site move to a greener steel-making process.

There are fears the changes at the plant could put thousands of jobs in Port Talbot at risk.

A Tata Steel spokesperson said: “We are committed to meaningful consultation with our trade union partners and to find solutions for the concerns they have.”

Union leadership are meeting with this company this morning, where they hope to get more information on the plans for restructuring and potential job losses.

The UK Government announced the funding will be going to Tata Steel on Friday.

On Friday, it was confirmed the deal is intended to secure the survival of the plant which employs half of Tata Steel’s 8,000-strong UK workforce as the company moves to less carbon-intensive steel-making.

The subsidy, alongside a £700m investment from the Indian company into the operations, is likely to see around 3,000 jobs go at the site.

Unions strongly criticised the plans which they claim are "short sighted and lack ambition".

The UK Government said its grant was "one of the largest government support packages in history – in a new Electric Arc Furnace for greener steel production at Port Talbot, which is currently the UK’s largest single carbon emitter."

The £1.25 billion furnaces are expected to be up and running within three years of getting regulatory and planning approvals.

The company warn there will be a "transition period including potential deep restructuring" at the plant.

The plans hadn't even been formally announced when criticism of the how the deal had been struck was already rife.

Stephen Kinnock, Labour MP for Aberavon, accused the UK Government failing "to adequately consult steel unions Community and GMB."

Workers outside Tata Steel’s Port Talbot steelworks Credit: Ben Birchall/PA

The Welsh Government have also accused UK ministers of not keeping Cardiff Bay politicians and the workforce informed.

The Unite Union branded the plans as a "disgrace" and said it has launched a "serious campaign" to protect the proposed job losses "tooth and nail".

A UK Government spokesperson said: “The UK Government is backing our steel sector, and this proposal will secure a sustainable future for Welsh steel, save thousands of jobs in the long term and ensure that the industry has a bright future to match its long and proud history in South Wales.

“We are investing in our steel industry as it makes the necessary transition to greener methods of production and we are also putting support in place for the local workers affected by the changes.”

