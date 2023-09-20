Zip World's giant blimp-like aerostat has deflated in high winds after north Wales was hit by the remnants of Hurricane Lee.

The tourist attraction said its Skyflyer, based in Rhyl, deflated on Monday evening but gave assurances the experience was safe.

The aerostat, which flies up to 400ft, collapsed in a heap at around 5pm after high wind speeds on the seafront.

Zip World said that the "aerostat had deflated" but gave assurances it was "safe". Credit: Media Wales

Zip World said its team are on site to manage the situation.

A Zip World spokesperson said: “We are aware that the Skyflyer aerostat has deflated and our team is currently onsite to manage the situation.

"We would like to reassure the local community that the surrounding area is safe and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

The £2.5m attraction has been hit by technical problems that have seen its launch delayed a number of times.

People reacted online about the delated Skyflyer.

One person said: "What a shame. Hope it gets fixed soon. Rhyl needs things to bring people in.

"The Zip World people have made a great impact elsewhere in Wales.

"Really good that they chose Rhyl for the Sky Flyer. Let’s hope it gets sorted quickly."Another said they were "glad to see the back of it".

There have been complaints about the attraction blocking the view on the seafront for some people.

