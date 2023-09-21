An internal investigation has been launched by an agency that worked with independent estate agent Ian Wyn-Jones after several of his former customers made allegations that he misled them, while he was selling their houses.

The review was triggered following an investigation by the current affairs series Y Byd ar Bedwar, with former customers of Mr Wyn-Jones claiming he created fake visits and feedback, false offers for houses, and failed to pass on offers to sellers.

The allegations range between 2019 and 2023.

Mr Wyn-Jones, has two decades of experience in the industry and sells over 50 houses a year, according to his agency eXp who he has worked with since 2021. It provided marketing and administrative support to him.

A spokesperson for the eXP agency said: "The S4C programme broadcast on Monday evening raised issues that we are now investigating with a view to deciding upon a course of action once that investigation is complete.

"It would be premature to comment further until then except to say that much of the S4C programme was dedicated to alleged issues from 2019 and therefore before Ian joined eXp.

Mr Ian Wyn-Jones is a familiar face as an estate agent on Welsh language media Credit: Yr Byd ar Bedwar

The spokesperson continued: "We also note that National Trading Standards have stated that they are not minded to take matters further due to insufficient evidence provided but we will be contacting NTS to glean any further information that we can in order to ensure that our investigation is thorough and balanced."We will make a further statement once our internal review of the matter has concluded. Meantime Ian has been suspended from the eXp platform pending the investigation's outcome."

