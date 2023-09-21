More than half (56%) of smokers and ex- smokers across Wales say they have used vaping as a means to give up cigarettes.

Also, 60% of smokers and ex-smokers believe vaping to be helpful in going smoke-free.

These figures are part of a new campaign has been launched for the next six months highlighting research on the role of vaping in helping people quit.

According to UK Government data, more than 14.1% of adults across Wales smoke, making Wales one of the smokiest parts of the UK.

IBVTA teamed up with Opinium and revealed that 17% of adults across Wales smoke.

Research announced on 21 September suggests this figure could be even higher.

The Independent British Vape Trade Association (IBVTA) teamed up with Opinium to survey more than 6,000 smokers and ex-smokers across the country and revealed that 17% of adults across Wales smoke.

With a big rise in the number of children vaping in schools across Wales, new guidance has been issued to help headteachers tackle the issue.

Public Health Wales hopes it will assist in helping start conversations around the potential health impacts of such devices.

One in five young people from year 7 to year 11 have tried vaping according to figures from the School Health Research Network. And 5% of secondary pupils in Wales vape at least once a week.

Another research from a leading health charity suggested that 40% of people now believe vaping is as or more harmful than smoking.

The new research highlights the role that vaping can play with the number of 18-year-olds who regularly smoked falling from 24.5% in 2021 to 19.5% in 2022.

This figure has risen by an astonishing 60% in the last three years.

Marcus Saxton, Chair of the IBVTA said: "Recent negative headlines about vaping are seriously impacting people’s understanding and perceptions with a record number now believing it is as dangerous as tobacco.

"Unchecked, this growing confusion risks jeopardising the positive work that vaping has achieved in the last decade and will deny smokers and ex-smokers a proven and positive quit aid, risking 2 in 3 lifetime tobacco users suffering death by a smoking related cause.

"We are today launching this major new campaign to challenge some of the inaccuracies and to provide reassurance around the benefits of switching to vaping whilst detailing what we as a responsible sector are doing to address recent concerns around, for example, youth access prevention and the environment."

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: "Whilst we recognise that vapes are safer than smoking and are used by some people to help them to quit smoking, the evidence on their long-term health effects is limited and still emerging.

"We are therefore clear that vapes should never be used by children and young people or non-smokers.

"We are looking closely at our policy on vapes/ e-cigarettes in Wales, including for smoking cessation, as part of our tobacco control delivery plan and what we can do to prevent their use by children and young people."

