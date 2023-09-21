Four people have been arrested after a 19-year-old man was stabbed in Cardiff over the weekend.

The teenager was taken to the University Hospital of Wales with several injuries, including stab wounds after the incident happened at around 2pm on Sunday 17 September in the Glenwood area of Llanedeyrn.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

South Wales Police has confirmed the arrests of four people, aged between 17 and 20.

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with wounding with intent and robbery, while another 17-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

A 19-year-old man and a 20-year-old man have both been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and robbery.

The force said it believes those involved are known to each other.

Anyone who may have information or footage that could help the investigation should contact the police quoting occurrence number 2300315766.

You can call police on 101 or visit the website here.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…