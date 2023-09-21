Heavy rain causes flooding and road closures across Wales

Parts of Wales experienced heavy flooding on Wednesday after another day of downpours.

A van was pictured submerged underwater in Clydach near the Mond Golf Club following flooding on the road there.

The club's course, clubhouse and shop was forced to close yesterday and pictures from yesterday evening show the course completely submerged.

A Met Office yellow weather warning for heavy rain remained in place for large parts of the country on Wednesday, 20 September.

A van became submerged after flooding in Clydach on Wednesday. Credit: Robbie Green

Several flood warnings were also in place across Swansea, Carmarthenshire and Powys.

The wet weather caused disruption on the roads across Wales, with flooding in Swansea causing the A4067 Neath Road to close at Morriston from junction 45 on the M4 to the Wychtree Roundabout on the A48 Clase Road.

Floods caused the A487 Dyfi Bridge in Gwynedd to close between A493 and Machynlleth station, while speed restrictions were in place on the M48 Severn Bridge sue to strong winds.

Flooding had affected the rail line between Swansea and Llandrindod but the incident has since cleared up.

