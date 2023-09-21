Play Brightcove video

Credit: Leighton Collins

Severe flooding on a golf course and closed a road has been described as "catastrophic" by one witness.

A van was fully submerged underwater in Clydach near the Mond Golf Club following the flooding.

The club's course, clubhouse and shop was forced to close yesterday (Wednesday) and pictures from the evening show the course completely underwater.

A Met Office yellow weather warning for heavy rain remained in place for large parts of the country on Wednesday, 20 September.

The water was up to nine feet deep in some parts. Credit: Leighton Collins

Dai Creed, 46, works nearby and told ITV Wales: "Yesterday I got to work with no problems and I drive through that area.

"Where I work, we're right next to the road so I could see the traffic going up in that direction and having to turn back.

"So that's when we knew something was wrong. My colleague went up to have a look and that's when we saw the van was stuck there.

"We missed a couple of deliveries during the day because the road was closed. The water was still rising a couple of hours after the rain stopped.

The flood water levels have dropped but has left behind mud and debris. Credit: Dai Creed

"This morning all the water has completely gone but there's about two or three inches of muck and sludge cover everything.

"I've seen it flooded here before but not like this. I stood next to the van this morning, it must be eight or nine feet tall and at one point yesterday it was completely submerged.

"That's how deep it was. It was crazy. The big industrial bins that are usually outside the golf club have floated 300 metres down the road.

"The damage to the golf club is going to be catastrophic, it was four or five feet under water at one point so the damage there is going to be absolutely horrendous."

A van was fully submerged underwater in Clydach near the Mond Golf Club following the flooding. Credit: Robbie Green

