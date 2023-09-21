Play Brightcove video

Video shows the four cats coming out of a small cat carrier found by the RSPCA

A man and a woman have been sentenced after neglecting 11 cats and hiding four of them in a shopping bag.

Pauline Perry from Pentwyn Avenue in Mountain Ash hid four cats in a shopping bag which had a small cat carrier inside- expected to carry a single cat.

RSPCA deputy chief Gemma Cooper discovered the cats while driving to Pentwyn Avenue.

DCI Cooper said: "Pauline Perry was walking a brindle lurcher dog and she was also carrying what looked like a very heavy bag for life.

"It looked heavy because she kept putting it on the floor every ten or so steps.

"I turned the van around and went and spoke with Pauline Perry who jumped out of her skin when she saw me.

"As I approached Pauline Perry, to my horror, I could hear cats fighting in the bag for life.

"The cat carrier smelt extremely foul of cat urine and faeces and it was stained yellow."

David Thomas and Pauline Perry of Pentwyn Avenue, Mountain Ash, appeared at Merthyr Magistrates’ Court on 5 July, and pleaded guilty in failing to look after the needs of 11 cats.

The cat carrier smelt of cat urine and the cats were urine stained and had fleas.

Perry and Thomas were sentenced to a 12-month community order with 10 days Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Both have been banned from keeping all four limbed animals for four years.

The cats received appropriate veterinary treatment in RSPCA care and one cat was put to sleep on welfare grounds.

