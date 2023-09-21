A 17-year-old who daubed a Windrush mural with Nazi symbols has been named as Aristedes Haynes after an order granting him anonymity was lifted following his sentencing.

The former RAF cadet from South Wales, who the court heard fantasised about making a gun and killing a schoolboy, admitted a string of terror offences and criminal damage in June.

He was sentenced at the Old Bailey on Thursday to one year and seven months’ detention.

A court order granting him anonymity under Section 45 of the Youth Justice and Criminal Evidence Act 1999 was lifted post-sentencing following an application from the press.

The anonymity order would have expired on Sunday when Haynes turns 18.

