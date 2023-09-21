Play Brightcove video

A huge drugs operation in North Wales has led to 20 arrests

A video has shown the moment suspected gang members are arrested in a huge drugs operation in North Wales.

The drugs operation targeting suspected organised crime groups in rural Wrexham has resulted in 20 arrests.

In one of the largest operations that North Wales Police has ever carried out, over 100 officers were in the operation to pursue suspected gang members over three days in Cefn Mawr and surrounding communities.

Over 20 properties were targeted, including a canal barge, in areas including Cefn Mawr, Rhos, Acrefair, Chirk, Plas Madoc, Southsea, Penycae, Ruabon, Deeside, and Manchester, where quantities of drugs, cash, weapons, and mobile phones were seized.

In total, 20 people have been arrested, including three at Manchester Airport, on suspicion of conspiracy to supply Class A, Class B, and money laundering.

Fifteen people have since been charged and have appeared in court this week, while the others remain in police custody.

Superintendent Jon Bowcott said: “This week’s targeted work to dismantle a suspected organised crime group comes as part of Operation Lardy and follows an extensive investigation into drug supply in the Cefn Mawr area.

“It is one of the largest operations North Wales Police has ever carried out in the area. We have seen a significant number of arrests and seizures as a result of this week’s activity, which highlights to the public our absolute determination to rid our communities of drug crime.

“Drug supply leads to criminal activity, especially serious and violent crime, which causes misery and fear in our communities. Every single successful police operation makes our streets safer and dismantling organised crime gangs operating in North Wales and removing drugs from our streets will continue to be a priority for our force.

“Information from the public is also a vital part in identifying these individuals and putting them before the courts, and we cannot do this without the assistance of our communities. If you have information on the supply of drugs in your area, please get in touch so we can take action.”

