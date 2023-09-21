Lyon is the city where the rubber really meets the road in Wales’ World Cup journey.

Warren Gatland’s side have the opportunity to secure their safe passage to the knockout stages of the tournament with a game against Georgia to spare.

But defeat to Australia on Sunday night would see them dragged back into the chaos of Pool C.

Bonus point wins over Fiji and Portugal have put the men in red in a commanding position, sitting four points clear of the Wallabies and Fijians at the top of the group.

They can, however, be clawed back.

Now, we’re not even halfway through the group stages yet, so the below gets a little complicated and some assumptions are being made. Namely that Fiji are going to win their remaining pool games against Georgia and Portugal with a bonus point, taking them to 16 points in the group.

Let’s take a closer look at the permutations…

Remember; a win is worth four points, draws are worth two points to each team and you can earn bonus points for scoring at least four tries or losing within seven points.

Wales win - This is the quickest and easiest one. If Wales win then they go through.

Draw - Wales will go through with a win over Georgia.

Aus get five points, Wales get two - Wales will qualify from the group if they beat Georgia with a bonus point.

Aus get four points, Wales get one - Same as above, Wales go through with a bonus point win over Georgia.

Aus get five points, Wales get one - Suddenly Wales and Australia will be level on points. Wales would need to at least match Australia’s result against Portugal and would then be relying on points difference if themselves, Australia and Fiji all finish the pool stage level on 16 points.

Aus get four points, Wales get none - Wales would need results elsewhere to go their way. Australia would go through on the head-to-head if they finish the Pool stage level on points with Wales.

Aus get five points, Wales get none - Wales would need results elsewhere to go their way in order to qualify.

