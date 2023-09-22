Play Brightcove video

It's that time of year where a south Wales seaside town pays homage to one of greatest 20th century pop culture icons. Elvis Presley is still drawing crowds to the Porthcawl Elvis Festival, 46 years after his death.

The event will mark its 20th anniversary next year and its founder is amazed by how its success keeps growing year by year.

The three-day event attracts people from across the UK - and even further afield - to the town, donning their rhinestones and pleated trousers.

Peter Phillips was living and working in America when he came up with the idea.

The Elvis Festival returns for another year Credit: PA

"It was such a ridiculous idea - putting an Elvis festival together in Porthcawl, a small seaside town in South Wales, with no connection to Elvis whatsoever and I think that attracted attention," he said.

Peter puts the festival's success down to the range of acts that fans can see over the weekend.

"You can see the best Elvis show in the world here at the Grand Pavillion, or go to a backstreet pub and there will be an Elvis karaoke going on, and there will be a great atmosphere," he said.

"We don’t mind a coach turning up with 50 elderly drunk women from Merthyr Tydfil, falling with guitars.

"But, then again, we take the big shows very seriously. I mean, if we get anything right, it’s that sort of mix - it’s a big Elvis party."

The festival has been running for nearly 20 years Credit: Porthcawl Elvis Festival

Now, The King is tapping into a new generation of fans, thanks to films like 'Elvis,' directed by Baz Lurmann in 2022.

Starring Austin Butler in the title role, the film won an Oscar nomination for Lurmann, and a Golden Globe for Best Actor.

That trend is set to continue this year, with Sofia Coppola set to tell her version of the story.

'Priscilla' will explore the relationship between Priscilla and Elvis Presley, with Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi in the lead roles.

The festival attracts people from all across the UK Credit: Elvis Festival Porthcawl

You won't see any screenings of Elvis films at the Porthcawl festival - it's purely focused on the music.

Peter puts its popularity and ability to draw the crowds down to the tribute acts.

"I think Elvis was the most iconic entertainer of the last century. He’s got the credibility musically, it’s an iconic image," he said.

"We are not an Elvis festival, we are an Elvis tribute artist festival. I think it is the tribute artists who have kept Elvis going.

Festival-goers don their sunglasses and wigs for the occasion Credit: PA

"There are hundreds of Elvis Presley tribute artists and I think they have kept the legacy of Elvis going above and beyond music and films. You know, you can see an Elvis movie on the television anytime you want.

"Elvis is always played on the radio but it’s the Elvis tribute artists, the live music going. I speak to die-hard Elvis fans here they say they can watch a video of Elvis performing in Vegas anytime of the year.

"When they come to Porthcawl, they can will go to a backstreet and see a below average Elvis tribute artist, but there'll be a great atmosphere."

The event is running from 22-24 September, with events ranging from a gospel show to a competition to find the 'best Elvis.'

