A woman is in a critical condition after a car fire in Swansea, police have said.

South Wales Police said they were called just after 8.20am on Friday to reports of a car on fire on the grounds of Singleton Hospital.

A woman has been found with significant burns to her body and an injury to her head and is said to be in critical condition.A statement from South Wales Police said: "We were called just after 8.20am this morning with a report of a car on fire within the grounds of Singleton Hospital.

"Emergency services attended and on arrival, a man and woman were both found with burns. Both have been taken to hospital.

"The woman was found with significant burns to her body and an injury to her head. Her condition is described as critical. The man is described as stable.

"Officers remain at the scene whilst inquiries into the full circumstances of this incident continue."

"The road is closed from Sketty Park/Sketty Lane to the entrance of the Wales National Pool and Singleton Hospital. Access is via Mumbles Road."Witnesses reported that police, fire crews and ambulance were at the scene.

There is very heavy traffic on surrounding routes.

