A specialist mental health unit in Ysbyty Gwynedd has shown improvement but "further issues remain", according to a new report.

Healthcare Inspectorate Wales (HIW) visited the Hergest Unit unannounced for the consecutive days in May of this year.

They say the progress of the recommendations will be closely monitored.

Betsi Cadwaldr University Health Board said it is encouraged by the progress noted in the report but acknowledged that there is much more to do.

The Hergest Unit, based at Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor, provides acute in-patient mental health assessment services including a Psychiatric Intensive Care Unit.

Last year, ITV Wales’ Welsh language current affairs programme, Y Byd ar Bedwar, revealed some staff were "scared to work there".

The report by HIW found that there have been improvements in the morale of staff and the culture at the unit, but noted more need to be done on specific areas.

Concerns have been raised about the safety of patients due to "restricted items" being brought onto the ward.

The visit also revealed there was evidence of some staff taking part in restraint of patients without adequate training.

Alun Jones, Chief Executive of Healthcare Inspectorate Wales, said: “It was positive to note the improvements in culture, morale and working practices at the Hergest Unit.

"However, there will need to be a strong focus on improving the safety of patients from restricted items being brought onto the ward.

"The health board has produced a comprehensive plan setting out their improvement actions. We will continue to closely monitor their progress.”

Betsi Cadwaldr University Health Board's Executive Director for Public Health and lead for Mental Health and Learning Disability Services Teresa Owen said: “We are encouraged by the progress noted in the report and especially pleased to see staff recognised for treating patients with dignity and respect.

"Feedback from patients was that those caring for them were polite, supportive and helpful and most patients asked told inspectors that the service provided was ‘good’ or ‘very good.’

“HIW found that the needs of individual patients are reflected in personalised programmes of care and reported improvements in culture, morale and working practices.

“We acknowledge that there is much more to do. As part of our Special Measures response, we have a comprehensive programme of work underway to make the sustained progress required in Mental Health Services and we are all very much focused on this.”

