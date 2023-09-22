Campaigners are calling for the island of Anglesey to be referred to by its Welsh name only.

Welsh language advocates are voicing their support of the use of Ynys Môn instead of the English language name, Anglesey.

A new online petition has already garnered support, and calls for Ynys Môn, or solely Môn, to be used exclusively when referring to the island.

"Môn is easy to pronounce for all people in all languages," says petition. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

This follows recent changes made by Welsh national parks to adopt their Welsh names only. Eryri national park voted to use 'Yr Wyddfa' when referring to Wales' highest mountain as a mark of respect for the area's cultural heritage.

The Bannau Brycheiniog, home to South Wales' highest summit, Pen y Fan, recently followed suit, deciding to use the Welsh language name instead of 'Brecon Beacons'.

'Yr Wyddfa' and 'Eryri' are amongst some of the places opting to use their Welsh language names.

The petition, launched on Wednesday, 20 September, amassed over 400 signatures in the first 24 hours, with over a third coming from people living on Ynys Môn itself.The petition reads: "Môn is easy to pronounce for all people in all languages."

It continues: "Two names for a county is confusing for tourists, but using one name will help keep the Welsh heritage alive on the island."

Bryn Thomas, a local resident, launched the petition, asking for the name “Ynys Môn” to be used exclusively. He suggested that it could also be shortened to “Môn”.He said: “Why do we really need two names when Môn is so simple to say and spell?“Also, I believe it will make visitors and incomers think more about Welsh heritage and the language. Welsh is so easily lost in place names on the island – Newborough, Beaumaris and Holyhead to name a few."

Ynys Môn has been referred to by many names over its long history. A common endearment used today being Môn Mam Cymru (Môn, Mother of Wales), penned by Gerald of Wales due to the island's fertile lands.

Ynys Môn has historically been referred to by many names, one of which being Môn Mam Cymru (Môn, Mother of Wales). Credit: Daily Post Wales

Other poetic variations of the name include old Welsh's “Ynys Dywyll” (Shady or Dark Isle) due to its former woodlands, Ynys y Cedairn (Isle of the Brave) for its royal courts and Y Fêl Ynys (The Honey Isle).

Cymdeithas yr Iaith, a Welsh language group, is in agreement with the petition to revert to using a single, Welsh name for the island.

A spokesperson said: “Ynys Môn’ contains within it a part of the island’s history. It is also an example of the island’s native tongue. These are two features that can be easily overlooked by visitors who are not aware of it."

They added: “More broadly, promoting the original Welsh place names helps in the process of normalising our language, and encourages pride in it. The insistence upon using Eryri (for Snowdonia) and Bannau Brycheiniog (for Brecon Beacons) by two of our national parks, for example, should be commended.“It has also been positive to see our national football team use “Cymru” exclusively on the world stage. This has given our unique language exposure to millions of people worldwide.”

