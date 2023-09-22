Social housing in Wales is to be investigated for the presence of potentially dangerous concrete, Welsh Government ministers have said.

Potentially thousands of buildings across Wales are to be investigated by stock holding local authorities about the presence of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac) in social housing.

A statement from Rebecca Evans MS, Minister for Finance, and Jeremy Miles MS, Minister for Education and Welsh Language said that NHS estates and staff had been carrying out assessments for Raac in buildings.

What is Raac? The weak concrete that's causing schools to crumble

A health board boss recently told ITV News that patients at Withybush Hospital in west Wales have been in danger "for many, many years", following the discovery of a concrete at risk of collapse.

To date, four schools have been identified with Raac. Ysgol David Hughes in Menai Bridge re-opened last week, while Yasgol Uwchradd Caergybi is partially open for four school year groups.

Ysgol Maes Owen in Kinmel Bay has been assessed this week, while work has been carried out at Ysgol Trefnant in Denbighshire. The school is set to re-open on Monday

"We have asked local authorities and other public bodies to assess the wider public estate for the presence of RAAC," the statement read.

"We have also asked stock holding local authorities about the presence of Raac in social housing. Registered Social Landlords have been asked to make an assessment of their stock via Community Housing Cymru.

"This is a large and complex undertaking involving potentially thousands of buildings across Wales."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…