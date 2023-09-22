Wales have named exactly the same starting XV that beat Fiji to face Australia this weekend.

Warren Gatland's side can qualify for the World Cup quarter-finals with one game to spare if they beat the Wallabies in Lyon on Sunday.

Jac Morgan will once again lead the side who claimed a dramatic bonus point against Fiji in the opening round.

Familiar names return after vast changes were made for the game against Portugal last weekend, meaning Liam Williamas, Josh Adams and Louis Rees-Zammit form a potent back three.

George North and Nick Tompkins return to the centres, with Dan Biggar and Gareth Davies at half-back.

The front row consists of Gareth Thomas, Ryan Elias and Tomas Francis, with Adam Beard and Will Rowlands joining them in the front five.

Aaron Wainwright and Taulupe Faletau complete the back-row with captain Morgan.

There are three changes to the bench that came on against Fiji in Bordeaux. Tight-head prop Henry Thomas has recovered from a hamstring issue and is in line to make his World Cup debut.

Taine Basham and Gareth Anscombe come in for Tommy Reffell - who has been battling a calf problem - and Sam Costelow respectively. There is no place in the side for co-captain Dewi Lake.

"We’re happy with our position going into this game," said head coach Gatland. "We have two wins and ten points. There’s a confidence among this group and we’ve had a good edge to training this week.

"Everyone wants to be involved and there were some disappointed players this week, which is exactly what we want with competition strong across the squad.

"Every game in the World Cup is tough, the stakes are high, and this will be no different. Australia have talented players and we know they will want to come out and put in a performance this weekend.

"Our accuracy was good against Fiji, but it was not at the level we would like against Portugal. We are looking to get better every week. Against Australia we know we have to take our chances and put them under as much pressure as possible.

"If we play the way we know we can and maintain that for 80 minutes, then we know we will be a very hard team to beat."

Head coach Warren Gatland told a press conference on Friday, "I think there’s a great atmosphere in the group." Credit: PA Images

Wales: Liam Williams; Louis Rees-Zammit, George North, Nick Tompkins, Josh Adams; Dan Biggar, Gareth Davies; Gareth Thomas, Ryan Elias, Tomas Francis; Will Rowlands, Adam Beard; Aaron Wainwright, Jac Morgan (C), Taulupe Faletau.

Reps: Elliot Dee, Corey Domachowski, Henry Thomas, Dafydd Jenkins, Taine Basham, Tomos Williams, Gareth Anscombe, Rio Dyer.

