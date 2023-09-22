Warren Gatland will name his Wales side to face Australia this lunchtime.

If Wales are able to win Sunday's crunch match in Lyon, they will guarantee themselves a place in the Rugby World Cup knockout stages.

The delayed team announcement is expected to include wholesale changes to the side that got a bonus point win against Portugal.

It's thought Gatland will revert to much of the starting XV which beat Fiji in Wales' opening match of the tournament.

Fiji's win over the Wallabies threw Pool C wide open, with three teams now fighting it out to get out of the group.

A win would mean Wales are guaranteed to progress, but there are several scenarios that would still see Gatland's men reach the quarter-finals even if they lose on Sunday.

Wales go into a two-week break following their clash with Australia.

Their final Pool C match is against Georgia on 7 October, but Gatland will be hoping his side have already booked their place in the knock-outs by the time that game comes around.

