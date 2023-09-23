Amy Dowden sends support to Strictly team after ‘hardest step’ in cancer journey

Strictly Come Dancing's Amy Dowden has sent a message of support to the team ahead of its first live programme of 2023, saying: “I know it’s going to be amazing.”

The Caerphilly-born dancer announced in June that she had undergone a mastectomy after discovering she had stage three breast cancer, and would be unable to have a celebrity partner on the show this year.

The new batch of famous faces will take to the dancefloor for their first performance with their professional partners during the first live show of the 21st series on Saturday night.

Ahead of the show, she posted a photo of her dressed in Strictly glamour to her Instagram and wrote: “Happy live show day @bbcstrictly. Wishing the entire team a fabulous show and I know it’s going to be amazing!

“I’ve been kept up to date with the pros and a few sneaky FaceTimes! Literally can’t wait to watch and support you all.

“Hopefully I’ll be there in a few weeks."

Previously, Dowden shared a video of her loved ones helping her shave her head as she revealed she had crossed the halfway point in her chemotherapy treatment.

She said this is the “hardest step so far” as she explained that she tried to save her hair as she felt like “so much” had been taken away from her that made her feel like herself.

The dancer added: “I’ve not been able to take control of this journey so far, but as you can see with some of my loved ones I took the courage and control.

Caerphilly-born Amy Dowden has been a Strictly Come Dancing professional since 2017 Credit: PA

“It’s going to take some time to get use to and learn to love and embrace but, I’m now focussing-not on the hair I’m losing but the hair I’m going to get back and the happy dancing, tea lover who talks way to fast whilst rolling every rrrrr who is still there inside with or without hair!”

During the launch show on last Saturday, the Strictly Come Dancing professional dancers and judges performed a dance in honour of their “Welsh dragon” Dowden.

The show also saw 15-strong cohort of celebrity contestants paired up with their dance partners.

