ITV Wales' sport reporter Matt Southcombe has this report from Lyon.

Josh Adams says the chance to clinch a Rugby World Cup quarter-final place on Sunday has been a motivational force behind Wales’ preparations to face Australia.

Wales will guarantee a last-eight place if they beat the Wallabies in Lyon with a game to spare, with their final Pool C fixture against Georgia a fortnight away.

Bonus-point victories over Fiji and Portugal have given Wales a maximum return of 10 points, and they will face an Australian side reeling from losing to Fiji six days ago.

That 22-15 defeat has left Eddie Jones’ team on the brink of elimination, facing a serious prospect of making a pool-stage exit for the first time in World Cup history.

Adams said: “It is in our hands now, which is a nice feeling. It is all depending on us and how we perform.

“We are quite aware of the carrot at the end, if you like, and it has motivated us a lot this week, if I am honest.

Coach Warren Gatland has yet to have a disastrous Rugby World Cup with Wales. Credit: PA

“It is the best week we’ve had in my opinion. We are pretty highly motivated for this game, as will Australia be of course. It’s a massive game for them as well.

“The past couple of games against Australia have been very tight. Sunday will be no different. Improving on our first two performances will be really important for us.

“Once we had put the Portugal game to bed, all the focus turned to Australia. I have felt the energy build as the week has gone on, which has been a good thing.

“We’ve talked about different aspects of the game, what it means for us as a squad going forward. Sunday will be a great contest, with both teams going after each other.”

Wales have never failed to reach the World Cup quarter-finals with Warren Gatland in charge, having got there in 2011, 2015 and 2019.

Four months of intense preparation, though, has moulded a fiercely-competitive squad that has every chance of going deep in the tournament.

