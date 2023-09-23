Two 11-year-old girls are in hospital after a motorbike and an e-scooter collided in the Mayhill area of Swansea yesterday (Friday).

Two men, aged 18 and 24, have been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

In a statement, South Wales Police said: "At 3.49pm yesterday (Friday, September 22) a report was received of a collision involving a motorcycle and an electric scooter at the junction of Waun Wen Road and Tegid Road."A pink electric scooter has been seized as part of the investigation.

"The location of the motorcycle, believed to be a Husqvana, is unknown and anyone with information on its whereabouts is asked to please contact police."

Chief Inspector Jonathan Fairhurst, from South Wales Police, said: “Our thoughts are with the families of the two girls who are seriously injured in hospital.

“We understand there will be a great deal of concern within the community and extensive enquiries are being carried to establish the exact circumstances of the collision.

“We respectfully ask people not to speculate at this time."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...