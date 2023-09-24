A golf club in Swansea is calling for better flood defences after suffering a second flood in just a few years.

Mond Valley Golf Club in Clydach, Swansea, was devastated by heavy rainfall on Wednesday, which caused the River Tawe to burst its banks and flood the clubhouse and course.

A van was fully submerged underwater at the club following the flooding, which was described as "catastrophic" by one witness.

John Williams is the treasurer of Mond Valley Golf Club and has been a member for more than 35 years.

He said: "It means a tremendous amount [to me]. I love the place. It's a home [away] from home.

The water was up to nine feet deep in some parts. Credit: Leighton Collins

"We've got over 100 senior members and the club is a focal point. The course is flat and it's a great meeting place for them.

"The course, we'll get open as soon as possible, but the clubhouse is going to take a few more days by the time we've cleaned it and sanitised it to make sure it's safe for everyone to use."

This is the second time Mond Valley Golf Club has suffered a major flood in the last three years.

In 2020, the club had to find £25,000 to repair the devastation caused by storms Dennis and Ciara.

A van was fully submerged underwater in Clydach near the Mond Golf Club following the flooding. Credit: Robbie Green

Mr Williams says they can't afford to keep repairing and recovering every time there is significant rainfall.

He said: "Unless something's done with the river banks by Natural Resources Wales (NRW), there's nothing to stop the water breaking in again, depending on the water further up the valley.

"The river banks need building up because they're not high enough or strong enough."

An NRW spokesperson said: “Flooding can be devastating and our thoughts and sympathies are with those affected by the impacts of the heavy rain events we’ve experienced recently.

“The reality of climate change is that flood risk is growing and we will continue to experience more frequent and more extreme weather conditions.

The flood water levels have dropped but has left behind mud and debris. Credit: Dai Creed

"NRW will do everything we can within the resources we have to monitor river and sea levels, to advise and warn the public when there is a risk of flooding, to manage the defences for which we have responsibility and to invest in activities that help lessen the impacts.

"We will also continue to work with communities that have been impacted by flooding, or that are at greater risk in the future, to make sure they understand the risk they face.

“Whilst NRW invests heavily in flood defences, it is just not possible to prevent all floods, all the time, everywhere, and Wales will need a combination of measures in order to help communities become more resilient in the future.

"The scale and the challenge of climate change is substantial and increasing which is why adaptation and learning to live with more water and recover more quickly from flooding will be absolutely key in the coming decades.”

