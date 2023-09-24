Family members of police officers who have died or been killed on duty gathered in Cardiff on Sunday to pay tribute to their loved ones.

National Police Memorial Day honours the more than 5,000 officers who have died on duty throughout the United Kingdom.

Today, Sunday 24 September, marks the 20th annual National Police Memorial Day where families, friends, colleagues and senior officials will gather at the New Theatre, Cardiff, to honour the fallen police officers.

Candles were lit by loved ones and prayers were read during a remembrance service at the Cardiff venue.

Jeremy Vaughan, South Wales Police Chief Constable, said: "It is a real honour to be welcoming colleagues from across the country to Cardiff for the annual National Police Memorial Day – a chance for us all to take some time to reflect and pay tribute".

He continued: "Remembering those who have died, and showing our heartfelt gratitude for their service, is of huge significance and importance to us as a police family, and National Police Memorial Day helps us to do exactly that.

“We must not, and will not, forget those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. I know that this year’s memorial day will have added resonance for many colleagues both here in Wales and right across the UK, and we have been all too frequently reminded of the selflessness, dedication and self-sacrifice which members of the police service display each and every day on behalf of others.”

The co-ordinator for National Police Memorial Day, Canon David Wilbraham MBE, said: “I am immensely proud to lead National Police Memorial Day. Grief is a universal experience that affects all our lives and today we gather to support each other and pay tribute to those lost in service.”

