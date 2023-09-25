An Amazon worker has died following an incident while working a shift at the company's warehouse in Swansea.

The man, who was working at the Ffordd Amazon site off Fabian Way on September 20, was taken to Morriston Hospital but later died.

An Amazon spokesperson said it is "providing support to his colleagues at the site" and plans to conduct a "thorough investigation" into the incident.

They added: “This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are with our employee’s family and friends at this sad time."

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called on 20 September at 11:39pm to reports of an incident in at Ffordd Amazon, Swansea.

“We sent two emergency ambulances and one Cymru high acuity response unit paramedic to the scene.

“One person was taken to Morriston Hospital for further treatment.”