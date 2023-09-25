The Welsh Government has called on Westminster to reconsider the classification of the HS2 project, after reports the prime minister is considering axing plans for the Birmingham to Manchester leg.

The high-speed rail link is currently classified as an 'England and Wales' project because the UK Government argue that the line will benefit people in Wales.

However, none of the track will be laid in Wales. Its planned route runs from London to Birmingham and on to Manchester.

Hitting out at the latest reports, the Welsh Government argued that the cancellation of the Birmingham to Manchester will mean there is no benefit to the people of Wales

A spokesperson said: “Welsh railways have been historically underfunded by the UK Government.

“The classification of HS2 as an England & Wales scheme should be re-visited with Wales provided with a fair Barnett consequential.

“This is a matter that has cross-party support in the Senedd. If HS2 becomes only a London to Birmingham railway, it makes the case even clearer that HS2 is an England only project.”

The HS2 project is already expected to have cost the government more than £100 billion. Credit: HS2

What is a Barnett Consequential?

A Barnett consequential is the formula used to work out how much money each of the nations gets from UK Government spending commitments.

The HS2 project is now expected to have cost more than £100 billion.

All four Welsh political parties - including the Conservatives - want HS2 to be reclassified as England-only because any spending on transport in England triggers extra funding for Wales, in this case an estimated £5bn.

In an exchange with Department for Transport minister, Richard Holden, last week (18th September), Liz Saville Roberts MP said: "We can now only conclude that the government is planning to scrap the phase two connection [between Birmingham and Manchester] altogether.

"Welsh taxpayers are funding this fiasco and getting nothing back", added the Plaid Cymru's Westminster leader.

"HS2 is an England-only railway project and his government owes Wales money."

Play Brightcove video

Liz Saville Roberts MP challenged the Under-Securtary of State for Transport, Richard Holden MP in a debate about HS2.

Speaking to ITV Wales last year, the prime minister “There's an established funding settlement for these things, but what I would say is I think HS2 will bring benefits to the people in Wales, particularly those in Mid-Wales and North Wales.

“When you look at the connections to places like Birmingham and Crewe, that will considerably reduce journey times to London.”

In a statement the Department for Transport said: “The HS2 project is already well underway with spades in the ground, and our focus remains on delivering it.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…