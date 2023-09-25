Hundreds of families wearing super hero capes took part in a 5k 'dash' at Pontcanna fields, on Sunday, raising thousands of pounds for Wales' only children's hospital.

Noah's Ark Children's Hospital in Cardiff gives specialist and lifesaving care to 73,000 children each year.

Twins Emily and Oliver have been supporters since Emily was a patient as a baby. Credit: Noah's Ark Charity

The event, which was back for a second year, was organised by the Noah's Ark Charity, the hospital's official charity.

It aims to fund state-of-the-art equipment ensuring world-class care for the patients as well as emotional support for their families.

A young superhero receiving their finishers medal Credit: Noah's Ark Charity

“There’s no denying that the economic climate is having an impact on fundraising, and in a year when the children’s hospital needs our support more than ever, it’s a worry", said events manager, Sam Bernard.

They continued: "To see people turn out like this, putting their own troubles aside to show up and support other children and families in need, is very humbling.

" The money will now go directly to improving treatment and supporting families at the Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital for Wales."

Many Noah's Ark patients like Gwenllian completed the dash. Credit: Noah's Ark Charity

The fundraiser is well on the way to hitting their target of £40,000 as donations continue to flood in.

Among the many attendees was a hundred-strong team of family members, friends and classmates representing 'Ella's Army'.

The group decided to participate in order to support Ella, a six-year-old, who's currently receiving chemotherapy for a type of childhood kidney cancer known as a Wilms tumour.

Sam Bernard added: "It’s been a particular honour to see so many hospital families here today.

"As well as raising vital funds, this event has been an opportunity for us all to celebrate these amazing children, many of whom have spent long periods of time in hospital and overcome huge obstacles."

Hospital staff also took part in the 5k fundraiser. Credit: Noah's Ark Charity

"It’s also an opportunity for us to remember and honour the children that couldn’t be with us. Today was very much for them too.”

