The family of a South Wales toddler who became ‘seriously unwell’ whilst on holiday in Portugal have been told he will get an emergency flight out of the country on Wednesday.

Theo Jones, two , from Maesteg, is unable to talk, walk, sit up or feed himself, according to his mum Sarah after being diagnosed with a possible brain virus.

He has been in a hospital in Faro for over two weeks after falling and hitting his head three days into their break at their holiday apartment in the resort of Cabanas.

Theo's mum and dad, Sarah and Paul Jones, are disappointed with the speed in which insurer, AXA Partners has responded to their pleas for help to get their son back to the UK as soon as possible. They had hoped to be home at the weekend.

Theo's mum Sarah feels "more positive' today, with things "further ahead" they they have been throughout the past two weeks Credit: Sarah Jones

Now AXA has said: "It is our absolute priority for the Jones' family to return to the UK. We have been liaising with all our providers and repatriation for Theo via Air Ambulance has been secured, with the relevant paediatric team and equipment on board. The details have been commented to the Jones' family."

Sarah said: "We been told that it has been confirmed, that he (Theo) has a plane on Wednesday. He will be collected from the hospital here, transferred by ground ambulance to the plane and then ground ambulance from Cardiff to the Heath Hospital. The Heath have confirmed they are ready for him too.

"My flight is booked. I am travelling at 6.00am on Wednesday ahead of them with Mally and the luggage. So we are just praying that nothing changes."

The family have spent the past week battling to get an emergency flight, they had hoped to be back home over the weekend.

Sarah said: "I’ll be honest, I didn’t really feel relief when this was confirmed to me because we as we have been let down so much already. I’ll believe it when I see it, when I am kissing the tarmac or when Theo has landed."

Sarah says she feels like she has "been living on the phone and having to push and push"

Sarah is really nervous about travelling ahead, saying: "If anything is to happen and his flight is delayed or cancelled, I will be in Wales and they will be here."

But she feels "more positive' today, with things "further ahead" they they have been throughout the past two weeks. She is hoping AXA Partners 'stick to their word'.

"I have just spoken to AXA Partners," she added. "We are still waiting on some confirmation on the ground ambulance collecting Theo from the airport. The plane and the team are apparently secured.

"I have had none of this in writing but I have had this confirmed verbally by AXA. I think even if I had this in writing I would still be on pins until he arrives safely on the tarmac in the UK."

Theo's neurologist will be back in work today and Sarah says she'll be surprised to see the family still on the ward. The medical team were expecting the Jones' to fly out on Saturday.

She said: "Wednesday still feels so far away. It still feels like a lifetime away, we are two-and-a-half hours away and I feel like we are so far away from home and so far away from where he (Theo) needs to be.

Sarah is on maternity leave and Paul is due to return back to work next week depending on Theo’s progress Credit: Sarah Jones

"There has been a lot of dialogue with AXA this weekend – that has been from my side as well, I will say they have been in contact with me but I just feel like I have been living on the phone and having to push and push. So, I don’t think if I hadn’t done that if we would be this far ahead either.

"I am not brimming with confidence, but that is just the pessimist in me. I think anyone would understand that giving the experience we have had to date."

If things go to plan the family will have to adjust their lives around travelling to the Heath Hospital. Sarah is on maternity leave and Paul is due to return back to work next week. That depends on Theo’s progression and any further treatment he needs.

"We know he is going to need further scans and time for those to be interpreted and compared. It maybe that they start from scratch and want to run their own tests – which I completely get and would welcome to be honest.

"It is some time since Theo had blood work. The medical team have packaged up everything up ready to go with imaging and scans, so the team in Cardiff won’t be starting from complete scratch."

