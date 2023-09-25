A railway bridge in a valleys village will be replaced after residents said works around it have caused “traffic chaos” for two years.

The new Llanharan railway footbridge will be lifted into place on Saturday 14 October, with the overall completion set for the first week of November, Rhondda Cynon Taf Council said.

ITV News Wales has previously spoken to business owners, when a proposed bypass to cut traffic running through the village was put on hold.

The traffic lights have caused disruption in the village. Credit: Local Democracy Reporting Service

Many traders expressed frustration at temporary traffic lights, saying they caused traffic to back up down the A473 entering the village and also up Hillside Avenue, during peak times.

Residents said they were initially told it would take months but the works have lasted around two years.

Now, subject to weather conditions or cancellation of the rail track possession, the bridge will be lifted into place on Saturday 14 October.

In preparation for the bridge lift, a temporary traffic order for a road closure of Bridgend Road is set to be issued, the council said.

In August, the council said saying the work had been "challenging" and more recently work undertaken by the contractor was "defective".

RCT Council added the road closure will only be required for the Saturday evening whilst the bridge structure is lifted into place.

It has also booked possession of the rail line for the following Saturday 21 October in case the bridge lift does not goes ahead as planned on Saturday 14 October.

Following the bridge lift, the remaining on-site works will be completed over the next four to five weeks and then all traffic management will be removed.

In August, the council said saying the work had been "challenging" and more recently work undertaken by the contractor was "defective".

It stressed at the time that the continuing delays were “unacceptable” and the council apologised for the ongoing inconvenience the scheme is causing to residents.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…