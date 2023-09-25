Fans of the Netflix's hit comedy Sex Education may have recognised more than one Welsh location during its fourth series.

Many of the locations used in Sex Education were filmed around the River Wye, in the heart of the Wye Valley.

The area is widely thought of as the birthplace of modern tourism, after an event that took place in 1770, according to Visit Wales.

The old railway bridge at Tintern, Wye Valley, which in the show leads across to Maeve's caravan site. Credit: PA Images

What is Sex Education all about?

It follows the lives of the teenagers and adults, including Otis, Eric, Maeve and Gillian Anderson stars as Otis' sex therapist mother, Jean.

It is set in the fictional town of Moordale and the characters contend with various personal dilemmas, often related to sexual intimacy.

In its fourth and final series, with Maeve in America and Moordale's school closed, Otis must find his footing at Cavendish College - but he is not the only sex therapist on campus.

The family home of Otis and his mum is based on the Welsh border in Symonds Yat. Credit: Netflix

Where is the series filmed in Wales

The village of Tintern, and the towns of Monmouth and Llandogo feature regularly in the show.

Browns General Store in the village of Llandogo features as Brown’s Supermarket

The fairground scenes were shot in Vauxhall Fields on Rockfield Road in Monmouth

The new college that ex-Moordale students are attending is St Fagans National History Museum's coach and orchard car park

Duke of Beaufort Iron Bridge in Monmouth is introduced as 'the bridge' in series four

The old railway bridge at Tintern, Wye Valley, which in the show leads across to Maeve's caravan site

This series saw some new cast members making an appearance as students of Cavendish College. Credit: Netflix

The school hall scenes are shot in The Paget Rooms, Victoria Road, Penarth. It is a Grade II listed theatre, built in the early part of the 20th century.

Nearby in Victoria Square, the community centre is actually All Saints Church Hall.

Cwmcarn Forest in Newport appears in the fourth series 4 and is used in Sex Education as the road to Cavendish College.

Eric uses the Duke of Beaufort Iron Bridge in Monmouth during the series. Credit: Netflix

Senior art director, Christina Tom, said while earlier seasons drew inspiration from mid-century and ’70s design, series four feels more modern, with plenty of ’80s references.

Cavendish College “had to be bigger, and open, and brighter, and frankly from a different era,” Ms Tom said.

Moordale scenes were filmed in a real school - the University of South Wales’ former Caerleon campus. Much of it has since been demolished, according to Ms Tom.

She added that production couldn’t find an existing school that fit their criteria for Cavendish, so they chose St Fagans.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…