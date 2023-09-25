Play Brightcove video

Wales fans were left 'amazed' after watching their side secure their place in the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals with a record-breaking 40-6 win over Australia in Lyon.

Replacement fly-half Gareth Anscombe scored 23 points as Wales romped to their biggest ever win over the Wallabies, overtaking a 25-point margin in 1975.

It was an outstanding display by Warren Gatland’s team as they delivered the goods through a performance that bristled with confidence, power and accuracy.

Fans leaving the ground last night couldn't contain their excitement, with one fan saying: "We're definitely going to win."

Wales celebrate a record victory over Australia. Credit: PA

Another added: "What a fantastic result for the Welsh, superb."

Reflecting on the game, one fan said: "It was fantastic, we were so amazed to see such a fantastic game and we couldn't believe it was going to be such a huge margin."

While another said: "It was the best win over Australia for many, many years. I think Wales played really well but Australia were quite poor."

Wales are guaranteed to top the group if they defeat Georgia next month, setting up a likely quarter-final clash against Argentina in Marseille.