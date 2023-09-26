Play Brightcove video

Agnes does not sound too menacing but I promise you Storm Agnes is going to pack something of a punch.

She is the first named storm of this autumn and winter season.

The Met Office only names storms when they deem them to be impactful enough.

She is certainly going to be that. A yellow warning for winds, covering the whole of Wales, will be in place from 12pm on Wednesday until 7am on Thursday.

We can expect heavy rain but most notably very strong winds. She is gathering pace and momentum.

What is forecasted?

Gusts of up to 80mph could see flying debris and high waves

Worst of the weather expected on Wednesday evening

Wind speeds of 40-50mph is around about gale force, so gusts of 80mph could cause damage. Credit: PA Images

What does the weather warning mean?

Injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible

Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen

Some power cuts are likely to occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

People are being warned of possible disruption on the roads, railway, at airports and on ferries, with a risk of longer journey times and cancellations.

There could also be some road and bridge closures.

The Met Office also adds that there is a "small chance of injuries and danger to life" because of large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.

