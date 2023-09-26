A man has been charged with murder following a car fire in Swansea.

Helen Clarke, 77, died on Sunday after being taken to Morriston hospital with burns on Friday.

Officers were called just after 8.20am by Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service to a report of a black Honda Jazz car on fire.South Wales Police said Ms Clarke's family are being supported by specialist officers.David Clarke, 80, has been charged with murder. He appeared at Swansea Magistrates' Court yesterday morning and has been remanded into custody pending a hearing at Swansea Crown Court today.Detective Chief Inspector Paul Raikes said: ”Our thoughts remain with Helen’s family at this incredibly painful time. Detectives continue to work alongside other specialists to understand the full circumstances behind this incident.”Helen’s family have issued the following statement: “Our families are trying to come to terms with the tragic passing of a mother, grandmother and friend, in un-characteristic circumstances.

"We request that we are given the privacy to deal with this tragedy as a family.”