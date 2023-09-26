Welsh Commonwealth Games gold medallist Livvy Breen has said she “wouldn’t change her disability for the world”.

Breen, who won gold for Wales in the 100 metres - T38 at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in 2022, was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at the age of two after contracting meningitis at birth.

Cerebral palsy affects the body’s use of its muscles, and means Breen often has fidgety or random, uncontrolled movements.

She also has impaired hearing and was diagnosed in school with some learning difficulties

Breen's success at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham were a career highlight to date. Credit: PA

However, speaking on ITV Cymru Wales’ Face To Face programme, she said cerebral palsy is what makes her 'herself'.

She said: “I don’t stop moving, I always have little tiny movements.

“I wouldn’t change it for the world, it’s who I am and it’s made me who I am. I’m really glad I’m unique, I love it.

“It’s now about trying to inspire the next generation. If you’re not academic, find sport, because it can change your life.

“It’s given me a life I never expected to have. I left home before my brothers, it taught me how to be independent and how not to rely on my parents.”

Breen was the youngest member of the Great Britain Paralympic athletics team during the 2012 Games in London.

Following her success in 2022, she has rapidly become one of Wales’ most recognisable athletes, and won BBC Wales Sports Personality of the Year in 2022.

Breen represented Team GB at the 2012 Paralympic Games in London. Credit: PA

Speaking to Adrian Masters, Breen said representing Wales at the Commonwealth Games in 2022 has been the peak of her career to date.

“It’s a real proud moment to put a Welsh vest on,” she continued.

“It’s just a moment I’ll never forget, especially doing that lap of honour.

“There were so many Welsh people, they were all just loving it, I was so shocked at how many Welsh people came down to watch.”

Breen has now turned her attention to the Paralympic Games in Paris in 2024, with her expected to compete in both the 100 metres and long jump.

